Cody Rhodes Drops a Hint That His Rematch With Roman Reigns is Still Happening

Between The Rock recently confirming he nearly had a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, his recent appearance on SmacDown and plenty of backstage reports about him possibly facing "The Tribal Chief" at WrestleMania XL, the odds of Cody Rhodes getting his rematch with Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and possibly "finishing the story" were starting to dwindle. However, Rhodes was finally given the chance to speak on this week's Monday Night Raw and address his decision to push for Jey Uso to join the Raw roster.

Rhodes pointed out that somebody from Raw would be traded to SmackDown as a result of Jey's move, and while he didn't claim it'd be him he said "We're not in the third inning anymore, boys." That line is a direct reference to comments Reigns and Paul Heyman have made about Reigns' title run still being in the metaphorical "third inning."

"We are just figuring this stuff out," Heyman claimed after SummerSlam. "We haven't even hit our stride yet. If you want to take the arrogant approach, I'm sure Paul Levesque will tell you all the box office records that have been smashed. Every Friday night when we show up at SmackDown, we're always told, 'This is the largest gate of this and the largest gate of that.' 'This is the largest premium live event.' 'This is the largest WrestleMania.' Okay, we can sit there and point to what clearly drove all this, and it's the Bloodline, and when I say the Bloodline, I mean the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

"There is so much more for us to master. It's a craft, and it's an evolving craft. It's an ever-evolving form of entertainment," he continued. "If you sit there and you think, 'We got this, this is it, we're cruising to WrestleMania,' we're going to be replaced, and we should be. If you don't come at this with the greatest ambitions to be much better tomorrow than you are today and much better two days from now, then you're not here to be the greatest of all time."

Do you think Rhodes vs. Reigns II will still happen at WrestleMania XL? Could it happen sooner? And will The Rock still somehow factor into all of this? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

