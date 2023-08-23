Epic, Iconic, Forced: WWE Fans Give One-Word Descriptions For Roman Reigns’s Three-Year Title Run

Roman Reigns is closing in on three years as a world champion. Reigns’s “Tribal Chief” persona made its debut three years ago today at WWE SummerSlam 2020 when he attacked “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman following the pair’s WWE Universal Championship main event match. One week later, Reigns defeated the two men in a triple threat match to become WWE Universal Champion and has held that title ever since. Over the next three years, Reigns racked up defenses against the likes of Brock Lesnar, Edge, Bryan Danielson, John Cena, and Goldberg before adding the WWE Championship to his waist in April 2022. Today, Reigns is recognized as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, holding a singular gold championship that represents both the WWE and Universal Titles.

Taking to Twitter, fans have reflected on the Head of the Table’s record-shattering reign with one word descriptions…

Videos by ComicBook.com

