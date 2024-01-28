Roman Reigns' WWE Title Reign Continues After Winning Royal Rumble Match

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was defended in a fatal four-way at the Royal Rumble. AJ Styles, LA Knight and Randy Orton all challenged Roman Reigns, each having their own reasoning for wanting the championship. For LA Knight, he was seconds away from winning at WWE Crown Jewel. Orton was taken out by The Bloodline but reports stated Orton had been dealing with a back injury that nearly ended his career. For Styles it's a bit simpler than that. So far in Reigns' dominating reign, he hasn't faced "The Phenomenal One" in a singles match. The last time they wrestled each other in a televised match for the title was in 2016 when Reigns was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

All three men immediately beat down the champion, kicking him and punching him in the corner. Styles and Knight break off as Orton isolates Reigns on the outside of the ring, throwing him into the barricade. Meanwhile, Knight tosses Styles out on the other side of the ring near the announce table. He bounces his head into the table a number of times but Orton and Reigns meet up with them on the other side. Reigns gets laid out onto the table this time, Knight does the same to Styles. After getting his own head slammed into the table, Orton composes himself, whipping Reigns into the steel steps and rolling him back into the ring. He attacks the knee of the champion with his stomps.

Reigns stands tall over Knight who is being absolutely battered down by him. Reigns digs deep with a back body drop to Styles while Knight gets back to his feet and punches Reigns. He's on a roll as he hits the champion with a DDT and Orton with a Bulldog from the top rope. Knight runs to the other side of the ring and superplexes Styles. As he's about to pin Reigns after the BFT, Styles falls right into them, breaking the pin. Styles utilizes the pelé kick on Reigns followed by the Styles Clash.

Orton calls for the RKO but Styles appears behind him, launching off the ropes. Orton catches him in the RKO and then delivers another one to Knight and Reigns. Just as Orton is about to win, Solo Sikoa pulls the official out of the ring. Sikoa stacks up Orton and Knight in the ring for Reigns while he goes for Styles on the outside who moves out of the way just in time. Once the official and Reigns are back in the ring, Styles hits the patented Phenomenal Forearm on Reigns who falls onto the pile of men (and they all kick out).

Desperate, Styles rolls out of the ring to look for a chair which he finds ringside. Styles connects the chair with Reigns who gets absolutely obliterated by Styles. He turns his attention to Knight, continuing his assault with the steel chair. Finally, he looks at Orton but before he can hit him Orton uppercuts him. Reigns spears Orton but he rolls out of the way. Reigns then goes for a Superman punch to Knight and a spear to Styles for the win.