WWE's Bayley Wins the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match

The Women's Royal Rumble got things started with Natalya and a huge return in Naomi, and that set off a thrilling match. Throughout the match fans got to see stars from other companies (hello TNA), big returns from injury (Liv Morgan), and crossovers from NXT (Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez). We also got the huge debut of Jade Cargill in the ring, but there was one person standing tall at the end of the match, and it was a special night for the one and only Bayley. Bayley entered at number 3 in the match, and she would go on to eliminate several superstars during the match, including the final three of Cargill and Morgan. Bayley is the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble, and now she gets a shot at one of WWE's current Champions.

Natalya entered first and then WWE got things started with a huge surprise in the return of Naomi. She received a huge response from the crowd and was quite emotional, and then soon after Bayley entered at number 3. The crowd gave Bayley a big response as well, and then Naomi dished out some damage to both superstars before Natalya knocked both stars down.

Bayley and Natalya tried to throw Naomi over the top rope but couldn't make it happen, and then Candice LeRae came in at number 4. LeRae slammed down Bayley and then it was time for number five, which would be Jordynne Grace, the TNA Knockouts Champion. Grace shared an amazing moment with the former Trinity, and then they started fighting. That led to number 6, who would be Indi Hartwell.

Hartwell teamed up with her partner LeRae to face the other competitors, and then it was time for number 7, which would turn out to be one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka. Asuka asked for Bayley's help to clear the field, and they went after Natalya and Hartwell. Bayley would come in to save Asuka, knocking Hartwell out of the ring.

Ivy Nile would be number 8, and she would go after Natalya in the corner. Number 9 was next, and it would be Katana Chance. Chance and Kayden Carter just lost the Titles to Asuka and Kairi Sane, so she went for Asuka shortly after getting in the ring. Then it was time for number 10, who was none other than The EST Bianca Belair. Belair then almost eliminated Bayley and Asuka, but then turned her attention to Chance.

Bayley then tried to eliminate Belair but she dodged it and hit a suplex on Bayley. Then it was time for number 11, which would be Asuka's partner and Damage CTRL teammate Kairi Sane. That meant three Damage CTRL members were in the ring, and Belair wanted a piece of them all. Then Kairi and Asuka eliminated LeRae, and it was time for number 12. Number 12 would be Tegan Nox, who slammed down Chance and then went at Bayley.

Then Bayley would shock everyone and eliminate Nox and Natalya, and it was time for number 13, which was Kayden Carter. Then Asuka and Kairi were shockingly eliminated by Belair, and that left Bayley as the only Damage CTRL member. Number 14 was next, and that was Chelsea Green. Then Grace and Belair faced off and it was epic, though Grace would be eliminated after a stellar showing. Number 14 was next, and that was Piper Niven. Niven caught a flying Green as she made her way to the ring, saving her from elimination.

Number 15 came in next, and it was Xia Li. Li would enter a crowded field and then it was time for number 16, which was LWO's Zelina Vega. Number 17 was next, and it was Maxine Duper of Alpha Academy. Belair teamed up with Vega to try and get Niven out, and Carter pitched in too. They still couldn't get her over, and then it was time for number 18. 18 was Nia Jax, and she eliminated Xia Li. Then she eliminated Ivy Nile. Niven then went at Jax, but Jax wasn't going down. Number 19 was next, and it was Shotzi.

At this point, the entire roster tried to get Jax over the top rope, but they couldn't do it. Then Bayley eliminated Dupri, and Jax eliminated Niven. Jax lifted Chance up and threw her onto Niven, and then it was time for number 20. Number 20 would be Becky Lynch, and she went right after Jax. Lynch knocked Jax down and then fought off several people, including Bayley. Lynch then pushed Green off the ring apron and eliminated her, and it was time for number 21.

Number 21 was Alba Fyre, who went after Bayley upon getting in the ring. Number 22 was up, and it was Shayna Baszler. 23 was next, and it was Valhalla of the Viking Raiders. R-Truth would run in though and run past her, and try and go into the rumble. Then Jax eliminated him and soon after Valhalla. It was comedy gold. Number 24 was next, and it was Michin, who battled it out with several stars as Naomi tried to eliminate Fyre. Number 25 hit, and it was Zoey Stark, who would join up with her partner Shayna Baszler.

Number 26 hit and it was none other than NXT's Roxanne Perez. She came in and immediately started making an impact, and even knocked down Jax for a minute. Then Baszler was eliminated, and Jax then eliminated Shotzi. Number 27 was up next, and it was Jade Cargill making her WWE in-ring debut. Cargill headed down the ramp and had a staredown with Nia Jax. They jawed at each other in the ring and then she went right at Jax. Jax lifted her up but she got down and picked up Jax and slammed her down. Cargill then lifted Jax up and threw her over the top rope. Lynch stood there in awe, while Cargill looked on.

Number 28 hit and it was Tiffany Stratton, who went after Lynch and then took everyone down with a moonsault. That led to number 30, which was a returning Liv Morgan. Later we would get to a face-off between Belair and Cargill, but Bayley would break it up. Lynch would then get eliminated by Cargill and so did Naomi. Stratton then pulled on Belair's ponytail but she stayed in, and then Bayley eliminated both of them. It was down to Morgan, Bayley, and Cargill. The three almost eliminated each other multiple times fighting on the ring apron, then Morgan eliminated Cargill and Bayley eliminated Morgan, to win the Women's Royal Rumble!