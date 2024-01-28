WWE Royal Rumble: R-Truth Enters the Women's Rumble Match

R-Truth found himself as a competitor in the Women's Royal Rumble match. The Royal Rumble kicked off the show with the 30-women Royal Rumble match, and there were plenty of surprises in store for those in the audience and watching at home. Not only did Naomi make her WWE return, but we also got the official WWE in-ring debut of Jade Cargill. All of the excitement must have gotten to R-Truth, however, because he somehow made his way to the ring and actually got himself eliminated in the process, which is about on par for an R-Truth experience.

Valhalla of the Viking Raiders was the #24 entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble. As Valhalla made her way slowly to the ring, R-Truth trotted down the aisle to pass her and take her spot. Once R-Truth slid into the ring he was met by Nia Jax. R-Truth looked around confused, probably thinking he was entering the men's Rumble match. Nia then grabbed R-Truth during his confusion and tossed him over the top rope to the floor, essentially "eliminating" him even though he wasn't officially a part of the match.

R-Truth just entered the ring during the Women's #RoyalRumble Match! 😂



And ANTLERS! pic.twitter.com/ME9enOoWf0 — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024

Pat McAfee returns at WWE Royal Rumble

Pat McAfee made his return to the WWE commentary team for the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event ahead of the Women's Rumble match. The WWE Royal Rumble is the first major premium live event for the WWE year overall as fans are excited to see what kind of big plans are in place for the road to WrestleMania, and that means there is a high likelihood for a number of major surprises. That has been true for the Women's Rumble match that has not only had a ton of surprises, but also a ton of bigger surprises than expected.

These surprises sparked up even before the match began as Pat McAfee made his return to the WWE commentary team for the Royal Rumble premium live event. It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not McAfee will be sticking around for longer than the match itself, but it was a great way to start off the show that has already been stacked to the brim with some major surprises for what's next.