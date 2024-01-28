WWE Royal Rumble: Jade Cargill Makes Epic Surprise In-Ring Debut

Former AEW star Jade Cargill made a big splash upon her signing with WWE, as WWE featured Cargill on Monday Night Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events through various segments backstage. Cargill has yet to get into the ring though, but that all changed at the Royal Rumble. Cargill headed down the ramp at number 27 and had a staredown with Nia Jax. They jawed at each other in the ring and then she went right at Jax. Jax lifted her up but she got down and picked up Jax and slammed her down. Cargill then lifted Jax up and threw her over the top rope, and Becky Lynch just looked amazed. It was an epic debut.

Triple H was previously asked about why we haven't seen Cargill make her in-ring debut yet, and the head of WWE Creative said while she hasn't appeared yet, he has no less faith in her now than he did when they signed her. It's just all about timing and making an impact.

"I have no less belief in her now than I did then [when she signed with WWE]," Triple H said. "It's interesting when she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land. But where the development was, I wanna make sure that no matter what is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready, and at no fault of her own, I think that she was limited in that."

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Cargill also said she didn't want to rush anything. Cargill said WWE is setting her up for success, and you shouldn't rush success.

"So, listen, I think the fan base should be patient. I think they need to understand we're making a diamond. We're creating something that's gonna be a legacy," Cargill said. "We're creating something that's going to create echoes and waves throughout not just the wrestling culture, but pop culture and beyond. They're setting me up for success, you shouldn't rush success." You can find the updated results for Royal Rumble below.

