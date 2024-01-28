WWE Royal Rumble: WWE Fans are Loving Zelina Vega's Wild Entrance Gear
WWE fans are loving Zelina Vega's wild entrance look for the WWE Royal Rumble!
WWE fans are loving Zelina Vega's wild new gear for the Royal Rumble premium live event this year! The Royal Rumble kicks off a strong year of programming for the WWE as it begins the official road to WrestleMania 40, and fans were especially looking forward to the in-ring gear that WWE Superstar Zelina Vega would be showing off for the event. Vega has made it a point to show off some cool looks inspired by video games, anime, and other cool things for the Royal Rumble in the past, and this year was no different with one of her coolest looks yet.
Zelina Vega entered the Women's Rumble Match at Number 17 overall, and with it showed up with an awesome set of blade like wings. The hilarious thing is that fans can't quite get a consensus on what these wings are inspired from as many fans are guessing in the range of Alisa from Tekken, characters from Hyperdimension Neptunia, Overwatch, and even full on mechs like the ones seen in Mobile Suit Gundam.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Zelina Vega's gear for the WWE Royal Rumble and let us know all of your thoughts about in the comments!
Super Cool!
Coach is super cool!!!!!!@ZelinaVegaWWE #royalrumble #WWE #RoyalRumble2024 #zelinavega pic.twitter.com/nbirHOD5By— Orion (@TheeOrionX) January 28, 2024
A Serve
One thing about Zelina Vega? She will serve! 🔥🔥🔥 #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/kvpelsencl— C h i c h i 🌻 (@ChinyereOkafor_) January 28, 2024
It's Giving Freedom
Zelina Vega walking out looking like the Freedom Gundam. pic.twitter.com/Z9EnAHl3gQ— Zak (@zak_brigman) January 28, 2024
Love It
Zelina Vega draws Number 17— 𝔗𝔯𝔦𝔟𝔞𝔩 𝔗𝔢𝔢𝔫 ⚡❄️ #𝒲𝑒𝒯𝒽𝑒𝒪𝓃𝑒𝓈 (@Rlop1234Goat) January 28, 2024
AND I LOVE THAT ATTIRE FROM ZELINA #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/oYfGo1qvgR
Suit Up
zelina vega serving GUNDAM STRIKE FREEDOM at the #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/IN3PHFWFAA— ❁ my🌹sayang🌹gyu ❁ (@iammisscharlene) January 28, 2024
Killing It
Zelina Vega murdering the outfit game pic.twitter.com/bEq924aM2t— Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) January 28, 2024
Flying In!
Zelina Vega coming to the ring. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/FssexPx9Ao— Jon E. Tanton (@TantonPerforms) January 28, 2024
No Crumbs
ZELINA VEGA ATE THIS UP #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Nlmi6Rzyof— Jugs Fullbuster (@JugsFullbuster) January 28, 2024