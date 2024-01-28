WWE Royal Rumble: WWE Fans are Loving Zelina Vega's Wild Entrance Gear

WWE fans are loving Zelina Vega's wild new gear for the Royal Rumble premium live event this year! The Royal Rumble kicks off a strong year of programming for the WWE as it begins the official road to WrestleMania 40, and fans were especially looking forward to the in-ring gear that WWE Superstar Zelina Vega would be showing off for the event. Vega has made it a point to show off some cool looks inspired by video games, anime, and other cool things for the Royal Rumble in the past, and this year was no different with one of her coolest looks yet.

Zelina Vega entered the Women's Rumble Match at Number 17 overall, and with it showed up with an awesome set of blade like wings. The hilarious thing is that fans can't quite get a consensus on what these wings are inspired from as many fans are guessing in the range of Alisa from Tekken, characters from Hyperdimension Neptunia, Overwatch, and even full on mechs like the ones seen in Mobile Suit Gundam.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Zelina Vega's gear for the WWE Royal Rumble and let us know all of your thoughts about in the comments!