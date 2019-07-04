Watch: Ronda Rousey Shows How Much She Misses the WWE

Ronda Rousey hasn’t appeared on WWE television since she dropped the Raw Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch back at WrestleMania 35. The former UFC Champion stated in interviews weeks after the event that she was stepping away from wrestling in order to have a baby, which will keep her out of action until at least the end of the year.

While there haven’t been any baby announcements from either Rousey nor her husband Travis Browne, she posted a video to her YouTube account on Wednesday showing how much she misses being involved in wrestling. The clip showed her counting a pinfall on her husband while the two laid in bed, cutting a promo on a jar of jelly, stepping out from behind a shower curtain like she’s at the top of an entrance ramp, attacking a Hulk Hogan wrestling buddy and pretending to climb a ladder to grab a championship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Funny enough, the video ended with her appearing to elbow Browne through a table.

Rousey explained her plans to have a baby in a video on her YouTube account back in late April.

“I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby,” Rousey said.” I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘f— everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom, who she trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable, I don’t think I’m going to try and aspire to her level. But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future.”

In a separate interview with UFC, Rousey compared being in the main event of WrestleMania to being in UFC’s first women’s fight against Liz Carmouch.

“[The WrestleMania main event] felt big, it’s just, I think it has to do with the time and the perspective. Me and Liz Carmouch felt bigger, to me,” Rousey said. “Even though it was years ago and not as many people watched, and it was at the Honda Center which maybe holds 16-20 thousand, compared to WrestleMania where it was in front of 80,000 people and millions of people watching, I just felt like me and Carmouch was the most pivotal moment. Like everything had to happen that way, or else Women’s MMA would’ve ended before it started.