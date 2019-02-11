Ronda Rousey Mocks Sonya Deville’s MMA Background, Deville Fires Back

Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville may have real-life beef.

In a video shot from her home, Rousey was asked about Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose’s tag team ahead Elimination Chamber. Rousey didn’t say much about Rose, but she took a massive swipe at Deville.

“I don’t know if you can really call two amateur fights an MMA background,” Rousey said. “She was never really a professional, she dabbled in it. She seems like a hobbyist to me,”

Deville’s amateur record is 2-1, but none of the fights resembled the level of competition that Rousey dominated in UFC. Rousey continue—in semi-kayfabe—by saying Deville and Rose won’t be worth paying attention to on Sunday.

Two of them declared that they are in it and good for them if they think they are going to really win. They kind of have their own tension between them and have a lot of inner betrayals in their own team. I don’t know. We’ll see how well they do, but I think that there’s a lot of other teams that have a lot more solid bond than they do.”

Travis Browne, Rousey’s husbands and the director of this home video asked if Rousey needed to be taking personal shots at Deville, and the Raw Women’s Champion had a simple answer.

“Why? She said s— about me getting kicked in the head. F— her.”

Natural, Rousey’s words got back to Deville in no time and the SmackDown answered with this tweet:

“Haha awhhh that’s cute you’re a little salty from some factual comments I made. Well you know where I work and I would love to reenact the look on your face when you got KOed,” she wrote.

Haha awhhh that’s cute you’re a little salty from some factual comments I made. Well you know where I work and I would love to reenact the look on your face when you got KOed 😬🤩 //t.co/TaEo9oW9yb — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) February 10, 2019

It’s hard to say if Deville is talking tough for WWE purposes, or if she legitimately wants to knock out Rousey, but regardless, there isn’t any type of fight, real or fake, where Deville could beat Rousey. On top of being the greatest female fighter in UFC history, Rousey is arguably the most important Superstars in all of WWE right now. While she probably;y didn’t need to cut Dville like that, her logic and resume are undeniable.