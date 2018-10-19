Ronda Rousey Wrote Every Bit of Scathing Raw Promo

On Raw this week, we watched Ronda Rousey level up right before our eye as she not only handled but dominated a dueling promo with Nikki and Brie Bella. And apparently, she wrote the whole thing.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Live confirmed that Rousey penned the entire promo including the now infamous John Cena barb. For those that missed, Nikki Bella proclaimed that she had been transcendental part of the Women’s Revolution meaning she had to knock down obstacles and doors alike. But Rousey quipped that the only door Bella has beaten down was the one to John Cena’s bedroom.

“THE ONLY DOOR YOU EVER KNOCKED DOWN WAS THE DOOR TO JOHN CENA’S BEDROOM… and he eventually threw you out of that exact same door” – Ronda Rousey strikes again #RAW pic.twitter.com/7ytosPeaYX — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) October 16, 2018

There were other zingers too, but also couple headscratchers that involved Rousey eradicating the Bella’s like smallpox. Regardless, not only was Rousey performance impressive, it worth underlining that WWE trusted her to execute on her own.

While we aren’t WWE Superstars, it does seem like many promos are micromanaged. While Rousey certainly hat o get approve from someone, the fact that she’s writing her own material says a lot in terms of how much WWE trusts her.