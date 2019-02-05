Rusev Has No Idea Why WWE Let Rusev Day Die

Around this time last year, Rusev Day was the hottest thing in WWE. But just a few months after their peak, Rusev and Aiden English are no longer a thing. And Rusev still doesn’t know why.

During an appearance on Lillian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, Rusev—and Lana—discussed the ups and downs of their WWE career. When used about what Rusev Day dissolved so quickly, Rusev didn’t have an answer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Who’s to say? Management had different visions. We fought, we fought. If it ain’t broke, there’s nothing to fix.”

Rusev admitted that as he and English’s movement gained steam, he began to believe it would be a turning point in his career.

“I think last year around WrestleMania and before that, the whole Rusev Day started and everything. I thought it was my time. I keep pushing and I keep talking to everybody and nobody wants to do anything,” he said.

Despite no shortage of discouraging moments, Rusev says that he is always prepping himself to be a top WWE. But even though he’s making the sacrifices, the opportunities aren’t matching up.

“I fight for everything … I do want to look my best, I do wanna be at my best because I wanna be WWE Champion. I want to be on top. I don’t want to be forgotten but that’s what irks me is I do all these things but nothing changes and that is where the frustration comes. What am I supposed to do? I cut my hair, I did that. It was not a good decision,” laughed Rusev.

Even though Rusev Day fizzled out, 2018 was a great year for the Bulgarian Brute. A casket match with The Undertaker at the Greatest Royal Rumble in May, a WWE Championship with AJ Styles that summer, and another—albeit short—term as US Champion. So even though he’s still not a top guy, Rusev is enjoying a nice climb up WWE’s ladder. But it sounds le his future will hinge on him being a villai, not the loveable face of Rusev Day.

“I think that our Chairman, he always prefers him as a bad guy,” said Lana.

“I think that is really what it all boils down to.” Rusev said, “I love being a heel. I’ve never been a babyface in my life until these last two months.”

2019 could be yet another big year for Rusev, but he’ll have to find a way to get hot once more. However he seems to have a fruitful relationship with the WWE Universe, and that, combined with his raw talent, will give Rusev a steady diet of oppotunity.

[H/T WrestlingNews.co]