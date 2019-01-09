Sanity Releases Cryptic Series of Videos During WWE SmackDown Live

Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain, better known as Sanity, have made infrequent appearances on SmackDown Live ever since they were called up from NXT. But that hasn’t stopped them from releasing videos on social media to keep fans interested in seeing them compete.

The latest series, which was titled “Declaration” and was released on Facebook during SmackDown Live in Jacksonville, came with a simple message — “We’re still here.”

“People have been saying, ‘Where’s Sanity? Where have they been? Are they missing? Are they gone forever?’ Well that answer is both complicated and simple.

“The sickness has spread,” he continued. “The sickness is stronger than we originally thought. The sickness is smart, you’re infected with the sickness. Now you may not know it, you may not want to believe it, but I assure you the sickness has taken hold. A symptom of the sickness is that it wants you to protect it, it wants you to help it grow, to nurture it, to water it, to spread it, to make it more powerful.”

Young’s speech then transitioned in vaguely referencing current WWE events, namely that the McMahon Family had declared a “fresh start” on the television program lately where the fans were now “The Authority.”

“Now they’re saying that they’re listening to you, and you have a say in what goes on,” Young said. “If you believe that they’re listening to you and the sickness hasn’t taken control, than you’re crazier than we are. I promise you the sickness is controlling you. It’s controlling your thoughts, it’s controlling your mind, it’s controlling your actions, your word,s how you breath, how you live, what you think, what you see, what you do, everything. The sickness is all around you. It’s everywhere, it’s inside everyone. But I can see the sickness, we can see the sickness.

“Now this universe doesn’t want me telling you the truth, it doesn’t want you to hear my words or believe what I’m telling you, but we’ve been hearing things like that our whole lives,” he continued. “You’re not enough. You’re not fast enough. You’re too weird, you’re too strange, you’re too short, you’re too big, you’re too small. Well, we’re still here.”

After holding the NXT Tag Team Championships, the three male members of Sanity made their first appearance on SmackDown Live via a vignette in April 2018. The group finally debuted in June, though Nikki Cross was still down in NXT. Cross’ arrival, which has been promoted in recent weeks as she’s one of the six upcoming NXT call-ups, could bring the faction to SmackDown Live full-time.