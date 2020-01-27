Sasha Banks Reportedly Injured, Kept From Competing in the Women’s Royal Rumble

Sunday night’s Women’s Royal Rumble match was loaded from current stars from Raw, SmackDown and the NXT rosters along with a few legends from the past (minus Santina Marella). But one major name who was absent from the show turned out to be Sasha Banks. Shortly after the match a new report came out via Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful stating that Banks had not been cleared for action due to an undisclosed injury, and it’s unclear how long until she’ll be back. “The Boss” hasn’t been in a match since a three-way tag match on the Jan. 3 episode of SmackDown, and since then she’s been booked for SmackDown matches twice only to get pulled from the card after the show starts.

Banks hasn’t commented on the injury on social media, though it does look like she was in Houston for the show.

“The Boss’ took a hiatus from the WWE after WrestleMania 35 in April 2019 and didn’t return until August. She later stated in an interview on WWE Chronicle that her absence was due to mental health.

“I’ve been doing this for seven years straight, no breaks,” Banks said. “So you know, people need to step back and re-evaluate their lives, take care of their souls, and their minds. I’m back and I’m better than ever, and I got myself a championship match on Sunday so, I think I did quite well for myself, right?”

She also addressed the reports that she had thrown some sort of tantrum after unceremoniously dropping the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

“I feel like it was so much… so many bad things just kept happening, and I didn’t know how to deal with them,” Banks said. “I think what really started it all, feeling sad was the whole Paige situation. That really sucked. And having fans, like, destroy me and destroy my work. I pride myself on my work so much and I would never intentionally try to hurt somebody. And, um, that sucked. And that made me question myself as a wrestler.”

“I was just, like, man, you guys don’t know the full story,” she continued. “You don’t know the full thing. And then, I was just like how the hell do they make this stuff up, too? I saw so much stuff like crying on the floor of the locker room. No, I got undressed, put my clothes on and walked out and stand with the fans with Pam [Bayley] watching the main event, because I was so happy for those girls.

Banks’ tag partner Bayley successfully retained the SmackDown Women’s Championship on Sunday night against Lacey Evans.