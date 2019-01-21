Sasha Banks Flaunts Six-Pack Transformation in Series of Photos

The biggest opportunity of Sasha Banks‘ young WWE career awaits her on January 27 at the Royal Rumble. And in her preparation for Ronda Rousey, Banks got ripped.

Banks posted her five-week transformation on Instagram, reminding us all how easy and simple it is to achieve an impeccable body.

“Hard work, dedication! I told @theabchick to get me ready for #royalrumble and I didn’t come to play. Diet @theabchick workouts @marcusfilly,” wrote Banks.

Banks has never not been in shape, but now she looks like a sculpture. Kudos to her for making the commitment and sacrifice to get shredded.

However, she’ll need more than a six pack to beat Rousey and become Raw Women’s Champion. Since joining WWE a year ago, Rousey has been incredible. While expectations were high, few would have predicted the amount of success Rousey accumulated in 2018. While she’s currently decorated as Champion, Rousey’s conquest demanded we recognize her on merit, not celebrity.

With an unmatched intensity and a smoothness reserved for veterans, Rousey makes each match feel not just real but important. With her talent and established name, Rousey quickly rose to the forefront of WWE, and is now arguably carrying the company.

All of that was to say that no matter how low Sasha Banks’ body fat is for the Rumble, she won’t be winning. WWE is far too invested in the Rousey phenomena to deviate this close to WrestleMania. While Banks may be a WWE Hall of Famer, Rousey simply is the better draw in 2019. Especially considering her highly combustible rivalries with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. At this moment current rumors have Rousey meeting them both at WrestleMania 35 in a triple threat match for the ages.