Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles Champion vs. Champion Match Booked for WWE Raw

Monday Night Raw kicked off this week with newly-crowned WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins celebrating his victory over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam the night before. However Rollins’ victory lap didn’t last long, as the champ was quickly confronted by all three members of The O.C.

AJ Styles, fresh off his successful United States Championship defense against Ricochet, stepped forward and challenged Rollins to a Champion vs. Champion match. Rollins said he used to respect Styles, but not anymore given how he’s running with his old buddies Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows again.

Styles had Gallows and Anderson back off so he and Rollins could shake hands, but Rollins quickly flinched once the pair jumped back onto the apron. Styles laughed in his face as the segment wrapped up.