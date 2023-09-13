Seth Rollins on if His Back Injury Will Threaten His World Heavyweight Championship Reign

Seth Rollins first went public with the fact that he's been dealing with a serious back injury in a recent interview with Impaulsive in July. He explained to Logan Paul at the time, "I try to change my training up based on how I feel. There are constant injuries. My knee has been bugging me since before WrestleMania (39). I was having an issue with that. My neck acting up. My lower back has been at me since 2019 [and I] probably should get some surgery on that. [I'm] trying to just do whatever I can to make sure I don't need it because I have a couple of stress fractures back there."

"I tried some stem cells, I've done a couple of stem cell treatments. I found that they were temporarily helpful," Rollins continued. "I wasn't taking time off. I wasn't just idling while I was on the stem cells, I was still working pretty much a full-time schedule with WWE. I found it temporarily helpful, but long-term it kind of faded off a little bit," he continued.

WWE has since brought Rollins' injury to the forefront, making it the focus of his current feud with Shinsuke Nakamura over the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins appeared on The Bump this week and once again tried to downplay the injury.

Will Seth Rollins' Back Injury Hurt His World Heavyweight Championship Reign?

"It is what it is. All of us have something," Rollins said (h/t Fightful). "We've all got some sort of nagging injury, we've all got something that's pulling at us, telling us we need to slow down. That's just part of the game. I know that. Everybody knows that. Now, my injury might be a little more serious than some people. But I know how to manage it. I told Shinsuke, I told the world. I won the World Heavyweight Championship with a broken back. I've been defending the World Heavyweight Championship with a broken back.

"So even though Shinsuke's the first guy to really target that injury, I feel like I know what it takes to manage it. I'll be just fine, I promise you. I promise everybody out there who's concerned. I'm gonna be fine. I promise you guys, I will be fine. The championship is in good hands," he continued.

Rollins' title reign is nearing four months and he has already racked up five televised defenses with another 20 at various live events. How much longer can he keep this up? Tell us your predictions in the comments!

