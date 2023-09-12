Seth Rollins Denied a Rematch With Shinsuke Nakamura Yet Again on WWE Raw

For the second Monday Night Raw in a row, Seth Rollins was denied the chance to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. WWE aired another pre-taped Nakamura promo midway through the show, which saw the Japanese star tear into Rollins' past as a manipulator and traitor. Rollins then cut a promo of his own, reflecting on his past and how every version of himself that he tried to play onscreen didn't work until he embraced his true self as "The Visionary." He then called out Nakamura, offering him a title match on the spot.

Nakamura was shown backstage, stating Rollins wouldn't get his match tonight since the champ was not medically cleared. He also beat up Ricochet, getting a bit more revenge for last week's encounter.

Seth Rollins' Legitimate Back Injury

Rollins first went public regarding his nagging back injury — the one Nakamura has been targeting over the past few weeks — in an interview with Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast. He admitted at the time that he would eventually need surgery

"I try to change my training up based on how I feel. There are constant injuries. My knee has been bugging me since before WrestleMania (39). I was having an issue with that. My neck acting up. My lower back has been at me since 2019 [and I] probably should get some surgery on that," Rollins said. "[I'm] trying to just do whatever I can to make sure I don't need it because I have a couple of stress fractures back there."

Nakamura targeted Rollins' back during their first match at Payback, but Rollins was able to retain with a surprise Curb Stomp. Nakamura then attacked Rollins after the cameras stopped rolling, throwing him back-first into the entrance ramp's LED board.

