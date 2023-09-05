What Did Shinsuke Nakamura Tell Seth Rollins in Japanese on This Week's WWE Raw

Shinsuke Nakamura refused Seth Rollins' offer for another World Heavyweight Championship match on this week's Monday Night Raw, continuing the "King of Strong Style's" mind games against "The Visionary" even after Rollins was able to retain his title at Payback this past weekend. When Rollins demanded the two have another match, Nakamura answered mostly in Japanese. According to Twitter user @HDSubss, Nakamura said, "The future that you want will be killed be me! Shut up and wait." He then further explained his actions in a backstage interview after security repeatedly thwarted Rollins' attempts at attacking him.

"Don't tell me what to do. I decide when. I decide how. (I will) break him down more, and then take his title," Nakamura said. The former Intercontinental Champion wrestled Ricochet on Raw but forced a disqualification when he smacked his opponent across the back with a steel chair.

Seth Rollins' Legitimate Back Injury

Rollins first went public regarding his nagging back injury — the one Nakamura has been targeting over the past few weeks — in an interview with Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast. He said at the time that he would eventually need to undergo surgery.

"I try to change my training up based on how I feel. There are constant injuries. My knee has been bugging me since before WrestleMania (39). I was having an issue with that. My neck acting up. My lower back has been at me since 2019 [and I] probably should get some surgery on that," Rollins said. "[I'm] trying to just do whatever I can to make sure I don't need it because I have a couple of stress fractures back there."

Will Nakamura be the one to dethrone Rollins? If not, how much longer can WWE keep Rollins' title reign going now that they've openly confirmed he's dealing with serious spinal issues? Can he make it all the way to WrestleMania XL and still be World Heavyweight Champion? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

WWE Payback 2023 Results