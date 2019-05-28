Watch: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Share a Moment After WWE Raw Went off the Air

Even though Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have already confirmed that they’re dating, the two haven’t appeared together in front of a WWE audience since the Hall of Fame ceremony back in February. That changed at the Sprint Center in Kansas City on Monday night, as the two met at the top of the ramp when Lynch made her way out to the ring for dark match after Raw went off the air. A video of the two sharing a moment quickly went viral on social media, even though no words were exchanged.

During the show itself Lynch teamed with Nikki Cross to beat the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics while Rollins defeated Sami Zayn in the main event. Later in the evening Rollins learned that he’ll defend the title against Baron Corbin at the upcoming Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though they had been spotted together in public for several months, the pair did not confirm the relationship until Rollins posted a backstage photo of the two kissing on Instagram. The news picked up so much traction even WWE.com reported on it.

The power couple currently hold both the WWE Universal and WWE Raw Women’s Championships. Rollins successfully retained his title in a bout against AJ Styles at Money in the Bank, while Becky Lynch dropped her SmackDown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair on the same night thanks to interference from Lacey Evans.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Lynch discussed the possibility of bringing in more intergender wrestling between men and women on the roster.

“I mean, that’s the thing with WWE, is we can do whatever we want,” Lynch said. “We run this show. We run this business. So yes, I had a match against James Ellsworth. Again, I chased him out of the company, him and Ronda. But I think as cool as that is and we’ve started to make the Mixed Match Challenge and everything, I don’t think it’s necessary. You know, in other sports we don’t really see it, but like I said, in WWE anything can happen and that’s the magic of the place. So yeah, and there’s lots of people I would love to face off against. If it happens, it happens, but yeah, we’ll see.”