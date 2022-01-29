Seth Rollins Pulls Off a Stunning Joker Costume on WWE SmackDown

The Joker made a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight, but instead of Joaquin Phoenix attending a WWE live event backstage, it was Seth Rollins dressed as the Clown Prince of Crime. Seth Rollins is slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship Saturday at the Royal Rumble. Ahead of the battle between former SHIELD members, Rollins plans to confront Reigns inside the ring on SmackDown. With that confrontation taking place later in the night, cameras caught Rollins backstage dressed in a purple suit and green tie, looking every bit like the late Heath Ledger in 2008’s The Dark Knight.

The official WWE on FOX Twitter account shared side-by-side photos of Seth Rollins on SmackDown and The Dark Knight‘s Joker. Seth “Freakin” Rollins was dressed to impress, and perhaps is looking to create a little mischief for himself and Reigns 24 hours ahead of their Royal Rumble match. What will happen when they meet face-to-face later tonight? Fans will have to keep tuning into Smackdown in order to find out.

https://twitter.com/WWEonFOX/status/1487239245844520963

Seth Rollins’ Joker look isn’t the only thing to get fans talking tonight on SmackDown. Sasha Banks made a surprising return from injury and announced she has entered herself into the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Banks has been out of action and off WWE television following an injury. She appeared in SmackDown‘s opening segment to confront Charlotte Flair and other Royal Rumble competitors.

Betting odds for both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches are available for gamblers looking to add some spice to their Saturday night viewing. Big E and Brock Lesnar are at the top of the Men’s list, followed by AJ Styles, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. Odds for Lesnar and Reigns are so high because of the possibility of either man losing their championship match and then entering themselves in the Rumble. Ronda Rousey is the leading candidate to win the Women’s Royal Rumble, which is surprising since she not even an active member of the WWE roster.

The current card for the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view taking place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO, can be found below:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Edge & Beth Pheonix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble

Women’s Royal Rumble

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins’ Joker attire? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!