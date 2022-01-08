WWE Confirms Sasha Banks Hiatus Following Injury

Sasha Banks has proved herself to be one of the greatest female wrestlers in the world of WWE, but it seems that fans of the Boss will have to wait a few weeks before they can see her return to the ring, as World Wrestling Entertainment confirms the results of her recent injury. In a recent match against Charlotte Flair, Banks suffered a foot injury that caused a “bruised calcaneus bone,” and will have her on the sidelines as the organization prepares for both the Royal Rumble and this year’s Wrestlemania.

The WWE released an official statement on Banks’ injury, detailing the results of the MRI that she took following her match against Flair which took place earlier this year:

“Sasha Banks suffered a foot injury Sunday evening at a WWE Live! event in Fayetteville, NC. After seeking emergency medical attention, it was determined nothing was broken. Sasha underwent an MRI and it was discovered she has a bruised calcaneus bone. She is at home recovering and undergoing physical therapy. She is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks. Stay locked in to WWE Digital for the latest updates.”

Sasha Banks has been making a name for herself not only in the ring of the WWE, but also with her recent appearance as a Mandalorian in Disney+’s The Mandalorian series, with a recent interview stating that the Boss isn’t likely to return in the third season of the popular Star Wars’ television show:

“First of all, thanks for trying to get that out, but I’m not on the next season,” Banks said. “But it was incredible being on The Mandalorian on Star Wars. To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet.

It was something I will always take with me and I took so much of what I learned from acting with them and being with so many great stars to WWE. It really helped my confidence as well when I came back from doing The Mandalorian two years ago. It was such a learning curve and something I wasn’t expecting, but now I’m in this whole new Hollywood world and it’s going amazingly. I’m so excited for the fans, and I can’t wait for my fans to see what’s next,”