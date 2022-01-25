WWE: The Odds of Ronda Rousey Winning the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Just Skyrocketed

Ronda Rousey hasn’t been in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 35 back in April 2019, but new reports have dropped in the past 24 hours stating that WWE is pushing for her to make a return soon, possibly as soon as this Saturday’s Royal Rumble, that she’s been training for a comeback and that she’s currently penciled in for WrestleMania 38 this April in Dallas. When BetOnline released its first betting odds for who would win the Rumble, Rousey wasn’t even on the list. But by Monday afternoon the former Raw Women’s Champion had climbed all the way into the top 10 with +1400 (14/1) odds. On Tuesday morning that number climbed again to plus +500 (5/1), putting her at No. 2 on the list behind only Bianca Belair.

While Becky Lynch has been publicly pushing for a match with Rousey long after the former UFC Champion took a hiatus from wrestling, Belair has consistently been positioned as the woman to eventually dethrone “Big Time Becks.” Ever since she dropped her championship to a returning (and suddenly heel) Lynch at SummerSlam, Belair has been repeatedly cheated out of rematches and title shots against “The Man.”

Behind Belair and Rousey, the rest of the top 10 women most likely to win the match are Alexa Bliss, Bayley (who has been out since last Summer with an ACL tear), Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks (currently out with an injury), NXT’s Raquel Gonzalez, Liv Morgan and Paige (who has been retired for several years but keeps teasing some sort of comeback).

Between Rousey and Belair, who do you think has a better shot at winning the Rumble on Saturday? Can WWE get away with bringing Rousey back without having her actually win the match? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments and check out the latest lineup for Saturday’s pay-per-view below!