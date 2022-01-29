A major returning player has made their return to the Women’s Division on WWE SmackDown ahead of the Royal Rumble! WWE fans are hyped to see what could be coming in the Royal Rumble event this year considering how many variables are still left in the air, and this means it is more unpredictable than ever. It’s especially true for all of the potential entrants in either Royal Rumble match, and there are still many spots left open for potential surprises. But on the go home broadcast of WWE SmackDown, one of those surprises has been revealed early.

Sasha Banks, who has been away from WWE Television for the past few weeks due to a hiatus enacted by injury, has officially returned to SmackDown. Coming during the opening segment of the program to confront Charlotte Flair (along with a few other competitors who wanted to stake their claim on the SmackDown Women’s Championship) and officially declared that she’ll be entering the Women’s Royal Rumble match this year with the intent of taking the victory and eventually getting that match at WrestleMania.

With Sasha Banks now back in the mix and successfully recovered from her injury, it’s only a matter of seeing whether or not she will carry this momentum to a full victory at the Women’s Rumble match. She’s a clear favorite to win considering what her momentum has been like thus far, and coming back at the perfect time to potentially lock that all important victory leading to the Road to WrestleMania.

As for what to expect from the coming event, the current card for the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view taking place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO, breaks down as such:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Edge & Beth Pheonix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble

Women’s Royal Rumble

What do you think? How do you feel about Sasha Banks making her return to WWE SmackDown? Would you have rather seen her making a return during the Women’s Rumble match instead? What do you think of her chances to win the Women’s Rumble match are after making such a big return at this time? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!