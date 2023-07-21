Seth Rollins Responds to Cody Rhodes's Face of Monday Night Raw Comments (Exclusive)

Since he returned to WWE at WWE WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has found an eternal enemy in Seth Rollins. Rollins was the first person to lock up with Rhodes upon his comeback, taking a pinfall loss to the American Nightmare on the Grandest Stage of Them All. That WrestleMania match kicked off a trilogy between Rollins and Rhodes, one which Rhodes swept. Rhodes picked up subsequent victories over Rollins at WWE WrestleMania Backlash and WWE Hell in a Cell before taking extended time off to heal from a torn pectoral muscle. In the time that Rhodes was away, Rollins started cooking, picking up the WWE United States Title briefly and cementing himself as Monday night's workhorse.

Today, Rollins reigns as WWE World Heavyweight Champion while Rhodes is in a blood feud with Brock Lesnar. The two may not be directly feuding, but Rhodes recently noted that he feels he is in active competition with Rollins to be the face of the red brand.

"I compete with a guy, the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, every week, and it's not negative. He would like to be the Raw face, and I would like to be the Raw face. I don't know, some weeks, maybe we trade it off, but that is what makes this good," Rhodes recently said. "Competition is what makes this good, and I needed to compete against the very best."

Speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at San Diego Comic-Con, Rollins agreed with Rhodes's sentiments but noted that the Raw roster has multiple names who could make the "face" argument.

"I think he's absolutely correct and I think there's a lot of guys who would argue that they're the faces of Monday Night Raw. Cody would be one of them. Drew McIntyre just returned. He'd love to be one of them," Rollins said. "You got Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as tag team champions who main-evented one of the nights of WrestleMania this year. They would have an argument. I think that's what's going to make Monday Night Raw very exciting for a long time to come. You've got so many guys at the top of their game vying for the top spot."

Rollins defends his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5th. Rhodes will settle his months-long feud with Lesnar on the same event.