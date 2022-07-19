Seth Rollins Describes Wrestling an Injured Cody Rhodes Inside Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes managed to wrestle a 25-minute match with Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell with his right pectoral muscle torn completely off the bone. Rhodes has since undergone surgery to repair the injury and was written off TV via an attack from a sledgehammer-wielding Rollins, but up until this week, fans hadn't gotten the chance to hear "The Visionary's" side of what the cell match was like. Rollins sat down with Digital Spy this week and started off by describing his initial reaction to seeing Rhodes' dark purple torso and arm.

"It was pretty gnarly," Rollins said. "I don't think I expected it to look like that. I've had some torn muscles in my day and I know that the blood seeps down, gravity just takes over but I had never seen anything like that. I remember Triple H had torn his pec some time ago at an event and shared a picture of it and it was pretty brutal but nothing like what we saw from Cody at Hell in a Cell. His bicep, tricep, shoulder, pec it was down to his belly button almost, it was pretty gnarly.

"It was definitely shocking and I think the way I felt about it was how the audience in Chicago felt," he added. "They were just very uncomfortable for the first little bit. I think people were even wary just to cheer for him because it was so wild."

He also talked about what it was like putting a match together when you're opponent has an injury like that — "It's one of those things where, I've never encountered anything like it, so the preparation is entirely brand-new. It was a full hurdle thrown my way that I'd never seen before and so trying to wrap ourselves around it was an interesting process. I think what we got out of it was magic, how we got there wasn't ideal but that's life, you gotta roll with the punches sometimes."

Rollins described the entire situation at the Allstate Arena in Chicago as being in "an eye of a hurricane," saying, "There was a bit of peace in the center knowing that, once he got in the ring, there was still just another match to be had. So while everything was going crazy around us we were there, two young men trying to fight it out and it always kind of came back to that for me, mentally."

h/t Digital Spy