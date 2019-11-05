Seth Rollins Fights Back Against the Reports of Giving an Awkward Locker Room Speech

Seth Rollins is looking to set the record straight. On Monday a report hit the web via Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer that a backstage locker room meeting hosted by Vince McMahon took place before this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. McMahon reportedly addressed the concern sregarding the massive travel delays in Saudi Arabia last week, reiterating that the delay was purely caused by technical malfunctions and that the only reason there was still speculation was because of how certain wrestlers were acting on social media. Meltzer then added that Rollins delivered a “rah-rah speech” to the locker room, which was said to be awkward as he advised the other wrestlers how to act on Twitter and Instagram.

Rollins seemed to take issue with Meltzer’s report as he addressed him directly early Tuesday morning.

And lastly, @davemeltzerWON, you’re at best a purveyor of misinformation or at worst an outright, vindictive liar. I hope it’s the former. #rahrah — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 5, 2019

Rollins then spoke with Fightful on Tuesday afternoon, stating that no locker room speech ever happened.

“Vince (McMahon) and Triple H held an all talent meeting to explain the travel situation returning from Crown Jewel,” Rollins said. “They commended the talent for their conduct in a tough spot and fielded questions and allowed anyone to voice their feelings on the matter. Some talent spoke up and overall it was a productive forum. I said zero words. I made no speech. Pretty simple.”

Rollins was heavily featured on this week’s Raw, first in a war of words with Triple H and then in an NXT Championship match against Adam Cole in the main event segment. He even had the energy to face “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Steel Cage match after the cameras stopped rolling.

The four-time world champion recently appeared on the debut episode of Corey Graves’ After the Bell pay-per-view, where he addressed how certain WWE fans have turned on him in recent weeks.

“You could go back, shoot, six months, you could go back a year. A year ago from Hell in a Cell… I was everybody’s favorite. Those same people who are panning Hell in a Cell and talking about how Seth Rollins is not cool are the same people who were clamoring for me to be the guy to face Brock Lesnar going into WrestleMania, so I don’t know what changed… except for the fact that I became the person that they wanted me to be and then they hated me for it.

“And so, it’s a very fickle audience, it is what it is. But to answer your question directly, it feels awful. It’s not a good feeling to go out there and put your body on the line. And not just at Hell in a Cell, but every single night for the past however many years that I’ve been doing it. I’ve gone out and compete at an extremely high level and dare I say I’m one of the very best at my job. And I do what I have to do when I have to do it. And look, it’s not always pretty. But you go out there and you do your job and you do it well and people don’t like it and they kinda forget that it is what it is. And so it hurts your feelings. You’re a human being and you work hard. It’s fine, it’s art, you can have your opinion it, but man, it’s a tough pill to swallow some times.”