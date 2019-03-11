WATCH: Seth Rollins Provides a Rated-R Capstone to Shield Reunion

Seth Rollins had the perfect words for the Shield’s potential final reunion at tonight’s Fastlane.

The Shield reunited for what could be the last time in the WWE at tonight’s Fastlane PPV event, as Dean Ambrose has chosen not to renew his WWE contract and will be leaving the company in a few months. And as the Shield geared up for one final powerbomb, Seth Rollins had the perfect NSFW words for the occasion.

Seth Rollins: If Ronda Rousey can blatantly cuss, so can I. pic.twitter.com/rDhc9SCAQY — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 11, 2019

The night was filled with nostalgia and celebration, with the Shield adopting their old entrance, their old look, and many of their combos. The match was vintage Shield, with explosive moves in and out of the ring and chaos just about everywhere you looked. The Shield even snuck in one last triple powerbomb through a table, taking out Drew McIntyre with their signature move.

Fans were thrilled with Rollins’ impromptu curse, as it gave the moment a decidedly Attitude Era-feel.

Did @WWERollins, my boy, just drop the MF bomb on a live ppv? 😹🖤✨ #WWEFastlane — Jess (@babyglowworm) March 11, 2019

STOP THE PRESSES SETH ROLLINS FINALLY SAID FUCK — Snacc Sabre Jr (@Pork_Lion) March 11, 2019

Rollins will be going on to face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania next month, while Reigns seems to be gearing up for a grudge match against Baron Corbin. Ambrose’s role in Wrestlemania is a bit unclear due to his status with the company. Although, it’s always possible that the Shield’s latest reunion might have convinced Ambrose to change his mind. If this was the last time we see the Shield together, it was a memorable and fun last time.

