What's Shane McMahon's Status With WWE?

Shane McMahon is still with the WWE, at least on a technical level. The son of Vince McMahon was at one point the WWE's Vice President of Global Media, but upon his return to the company in 2016 he was used predominantly as an on-screen figure and in-ring competitor. However, backstage drama involving his booking of the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match resulted in him being sent home. The WWE's latest official SEC filing mentions that Shane is still on retainer with the company as an independent contractor and was paid $828,000 in 2022.

But while Shane remains absent from WWE, his sister is straight-up gone from the company. Stephanie McMahon announced on Tuesday that she would be officially stepping down from her role as Co-CEO and would be leaving the company altogether. Steph initially tried to take a leave of absence in 2022 but was rushed back to the company and had to step in as chairwoman and CEO when reports of Vince McMahon's NDA scandal first broke via the Wall Street Journal. Vince was reinstated to WWE's Board of Directors after initially "retiring" last July.

"Dear WWE Universe, About 8 months ago, I took a leave of absence and within a few weeks, unexpectedly had the opportunity of a lifetime. I had the privilege to return as the Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of WWE. I cannot put into words how proud I am to have led what I consider to be the greatest company in the world, working alongside a remarkable leadership team and one of the strongest executives I have known in my Co-CEO, Nick Khan," Stephanie wrote in a statement to fans. "Our Founder, Vince McMahon, has returned as Executive Chair and is leading an exciting process regarding strategic alternatives. And with Nick's leadership and Paul 'Triple H' Levesque as Chief Content Officer, I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders. WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation. I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan. I will always remain dedicated to WWE. I truly love our company, our employees, our Superstars, and our fans. And I am grateful to all of our partners."