Stephanie McMahon Resigns as Co-CEO of WWE

WWE has experienced some seismic shifts lately, with the latest being Vince McMahon's return to the company as Executive Chairman of the Board. Vince released a press release when he announced that return that current WWE management wouldn't experience any changes as a result of his return, but today Stephanie McMahon revealed she is resigning as Co-CEO of WWE. In the press release she says that being Co-CEO and Chairwoman was unexpected, and now that Vince has returned as Executive Chair to "lead an exciting process regarding strategic alternatives", she is returning to the leave she had previously taken before that shakeup, going the extra step to resign. You can read the release in full below.

"Dear WWE Universe, About 8 months ago, I took a leave of absence and within a few weeks, unexpectedly had the opportunity of a lifetime. I had the privilege to return as the Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of WWE. I cannot put into words how proud I am to have led what I consider to be the greatest company in the world, working alongside a remarkable leadership team and one of the strongest executives I have known in my Co-CEO, Nick Khan.

Our Founder, Vince McMahon, has returned as Executive Chair and is leading an exciting process regarding strategic alternatives. And with Nick's leadership and Paul "Triple H" Levesque as Chief Content Officer, I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders.

WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation.

I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan. I will always remain dedicated to WWE. I truly love our company, our employees, our Superstars, and our fans. And I am grateful to all of our partners.

Thank you for everything.

Then. Now. Forever. Together.

-Steph"