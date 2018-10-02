Undertaker and Kane Decimate Triple H and Shawn Michaels to Close Raw

WWE sent out Shawn Michaels to close the final Raw before the Super Show-Down, and HBK did a fine job of building anticipation for Saturday—even though it cost both he and Triple H dearly.

During his fiery promo, Michaels vowed that if Kane were to interfere in Triple H and Undertaker’s match that he would not hesitate to get physical. Unfortunately for Michaels, Kane was ready to fight tonight. After Kane put HBK on his back, The Undertaker emerged from the dark the glee of the Seattle crowd. However, before Kan and Undertaker could pick from Michaels’ bones Triple H ran down to help. For his effort, he received a chokeslam and Tombstone. Raw close with HBK and The Game laid out, while the Brothers of Destruction lumbered up the ramp.

Anyone who entered Monday reluctant about seeing Undertaker vs. Triple H in 2018 could leave Raw feeling excited. This was a great example of four WWE icons telling a story and executing the details. Through emotion, dialogue, and just enough violence, Taker vs. HHH now feels can’t miss.