Former WWE Superstar Appears on This Week's She-Hulk

This week's She-Hulk saw Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) test the dating pool in her green alter-ego and quickly discovers she's incredibly popular on dating apps. What follows is a montage of unsuccessful dates, though WWE fans will likely recognize the first person she goes on a date with. Going by "Derek," the man is none other than former WWE Tag Team Champion David Otunga. The Havard grad immediately tries to compare his deadlift to Jen's, brushing off the fact that she's a literal superhero and deadlifts a literal ton.

Otunga signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2008 and was a cast member on the first season of NXT (back when it was a competition show) in 2010. He jumped to the main roster alongside the rest of that season's cast in the summer of 2010 as the Nexus, immediately making an impact by attacking John Cena, CM Punk, the referee and Justin Roberts before tearing apart the ring. He would go on to win tag team gold with Cena and Michael McGillicutty (Curtis Axel), then by 2011 he had pivoted to an onscreen role as a legal advisor thanks to his graduation from Harvard Law School. He hasn't wrestled in any capacity since 2015. Over the next three years, he would work primarily as a commentator and pre-show panelist.

