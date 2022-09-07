She-Hulk Star Teases Debut of "Favorite Character" in Episode 4

The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law are now streaming on Disney+, and Marvel fans have been loving the new show. In addition to bringing back some MCU favorites, She-Hulk also includes fresh franchise faces. In addition to Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, the series has already introduced Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Pug, Jameela Jamil as Titania, and last week's episode gave the first peek at Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Today, Jamil took to Twitter to tease the upcoming debut of Patty Guggenheim as Maddisyn.

"SHE HULK FANS. Tomorrow night this GENIUS will become your favourite character in our show. GET READY TO MEET 'MADDISYN' my absolute fave @patriscuit #marvel #showstealer #SheHulk," Jamil tweeted. "On Wednesday's we wear pink! @jameelajamil you make blush n cry. 💘you," Guggenheim replied. You can check out their posts below:

On Wednesday’s we wear pink! @jameelajamil you make blush n cry. 💘you https://t.co/vQP7qU9AbH — Patty Guggenheim (@patriscuit) September 7, 2022

During the green carpet premiere of She-Hulk, Guggenheim revealed to ComicBook.com that she would love to share the screen with Chris Hemsworth's Thor Odinson, but mainly because she lives in the actor's old apartment.

"I haven't told anybody this yet, but Thor," Guggenheim revealed in our interview, which you can check out above. "Not just because he's fantastic. I currently live in his old apartment, in his real apartment in L.A, and I still get his mail. And I really want to give it to him."

Jamil's character hasn't been seen since the first episode, but she recently teased that fans can expect more from Titania.

"Titania stands out because I think she's the most annoying of them, actually," Jamil explained in a interview with ScreenRant. "I think she almost doesn't need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven't really utilized enough. She's also very glamorous. I like the fact that she's a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she's completely unselfconscious. She's completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We'll see."

In addition to the aforementioned actors, She-Hulk also features Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing on Thursdays.