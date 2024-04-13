Sheamus' WWE Return Date Confirmed on SmackDown

A former multi-time WWE champion is set to make his big return to WWE programming imminently. On WWE Raw this week a vignette teasing the return of Sheamus played with a view of his chest and his Celtic Cross pendant. At the time, there was no clear indication as to when The Celtic Warrior would be coming back. However that all changed on SmackDown when WWE confirmed that he will be back on next Monday's WWE Raw.





Sheamus has been off television since last August when he faced Edge in his final WWE match. In September, Reports emerged that he was dealing with a "really bad" shoulder injury and there was talk about him returning sometime in November, but that did not come to fruition. Recently, fans noticed that his X (formerly Twitter) account was wiped completely, leading to speculation that he may be on his way out of the company. But that was of course put to rest when the vignette aired on Raw.

Speaking in an interview in January, Sheamus outlined the remaining goals he has in WWE, including main eventing WrestleMania. "The IC Title," Sheamus told Virgin Media Sports Stories. "That's it. I want to main event WrestleMania too. I want to main event WrestleMania. That's another one. The IC Title and main event WrestleMania are the two things I want to do. I should have main evented WrestleMania last year or this year [2023]. It should have gone on last. It stole the show at WrestleMania. Nothing came close, match-wise, the match me, Gunther, and Drew had. I knew that was always going to be the case. I was so close [winning the title] at Mania, and it just got taken away from me."

For all of the years that he's been with WWE and all the championships he's obtained, the Intercontinental Championship is one that has eluded him for his entire career. He's challenged for it many times, including at last year's WrestleMania where Gunther defended against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Many fans believed that to be the match of the weekend, despite it being nowhere close to the main event spot of WrestleMania Sunday which was held by Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. The last time that Sheamus held gold in WWE was back in 2021 as the United States Champion, his third overall reign in his career. He lost the belt to Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2021.

