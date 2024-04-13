WWE's LA Knight Wins First Spot in World Title Number 1 Contender's Match on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes is now the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and the Champ needs his next opponent. The road to deciding that opponent started during tonight's WWE SmackDown with the first of two Triple Threat matches, and up first was the trio of LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, and Santos Escobar. Escobar tried to stack the odds in his favor by taking advantage of the no-disqualification rules, calling on the rest of Legado Del Fantasma for help. Lashley would call upon The Pride to balance the scales, but it would actually end up being Knight who took advantage of the chaos and got the winning pin, pinning Escobar and moving on to the next round.

Escobar ran right at Knight but got put out of the ring quickly by Knight and Lashley. Knight and Lashley went at each other but Lashley soon threw Escobar over the rope, only to get dragged outside by Knight, and Escobar knocked both down to the floor shortly after.

Legado del Fantasma tried to take over, but The #StreetProfits & @TheVibeBri had other ideas 👊#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/6wrDFqCeaT — WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2024

Lashley had taken control of the match after a return from a commercial break, and had Escobar up on the turnbuckle in a precarious position. Escobar fought him off and knocked him down, but Knight took the spot right after, only for Lashley to slam both down to the mat. Knight knocked Lashley down and went for the cover, but Escobar broke it up.

Escobar knocked Lashley down and went at Knight with double knees, but Knight hit a power slam and an elbow drop to get things back on track. Legato Del Fantasma attacked Knight and slammed him down with a Triple Powerbomb, which was all legal due to the No DQ. Lashley was in but the numbers game got him too, with Humberto and Angel stomping on him and keeping him down. The Street Profits came in for the save and ran off Angel and Humberto, and B-Fab clocked Elektra Lopez as well.

Escobar went for the pin but Lashley hit a Flatliner and set up for a spear, only to slam into the ring post. Knight hit the BFT on Escobar and got the pin, moving on to the next round.

