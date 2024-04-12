Possible Sign That a New Bloodline Will Be Built on WWE SmackDown

What becomes of The Bloodline after WWE WrestleMania 40? For the first time in the familial faction's history, The Bloodline is without a single championship, as Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Title to Cody Rhodes to close out the weekend. Prior to that, Jimmy Uso fell to brother Jey Uso on WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1. Less than 24 hours after these defeats transpired, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced that he had to "go away for a little while." While there is no indication that WWE WrestleMania 40 marks the end of The Bloodline, the once dominant band will need to significantly regroup if it wants to reclaim its status atop WWE.

The New Bloodline Debuting on WWE SmackDown?

New blood could be coming to The Bloodline.

As reported by PWInsider, rumored WWE signing Tama Tonga has been spotted in Detroit, MI ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown. While Tama does not have a blood relation to the Anoa'i family tree, his uncle and adoptive father Haku is close enough to the Anoa'is that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson refers to him as "Uncle Tonga." This connection could lay the foundation for Tama to weave his way into The Bloodline.

Tama has spent just about his entire career in New Japan Pro Wrestling, making a name for himself in Bullet Club. He is a four-time NEVER Openweight Champion and captured IWGP tag team gold alongside brother Tanga Loa on seven occasions. At 41 years old, it is likely that Tama would be hot-shotted straight to the main roster should he join WWE.

While Tama has been the only new name sighted, he might not come alone. This past weekend, reports circulated that Jacob Fatu had inked a deal with WWE. Unlike Tama, Fatu is a direct member of The Bloodline. His name was even featured on The Bloodline family tree graphic that The Rock presented at WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff earlier this year. Nicknamed "The Samoan Werewolf," Fatu cut his teeth in Major League Wrestling where he is a one-time MLW World Heavyweight Champion. He held that prize for a record-breaking 819 days.

With Reigns expected to take significant time off and The Bloodline feeling relatively directionless following WWE WrestleMania 40, bringing Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu into the fold would give the group an immediate fresh coat of paint going into the summer. Beyond that, WWE could tease that both men were sent by The Bloodline's elders, not Reigns, furthering the idea that Reigns will be excommunicated from his own family when he returns.

WWE SmackDown goes down tonight at 8 PM ET on FOX.