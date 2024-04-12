CM Punk's Next WWE Live Appearances Revealed

Although CM Punk is currently out injured, it's not stopping him from making appearances in WWE. Most recently, Punk joined the commentary team at WrestleMania 40 for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. Following the match, McIntyre teased Punk which led the injured star to attack the newly crowned champion and show that he's well on his way in recovery. McIntyre would lose the title shortly after due to Damian Priest cashing in his MITB briefcase.

Punk's next two appearances have been confirmed as he will be at both nights of the WWE Draft. The first night takes place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on Friday, April 26 while the second night will emanate from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday, April 29. WWE announced that this year's draft during the Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania. Every year, Raw and SmackDown make their bids to pull together the greatest rosters possible. Though it's unclear which stars will be eligible for the draft, NXT could play a major part in this round of picks. A teaser promoting the Draft notes "After all the work, and all the miles, all the sign-filled shows, and sold-out seats… Now, it's all about to change."

The Triple H Era

Something that has been touted a lot over the last week is how WWE is now in the "Triple H era." As the company tries to shy away from the ugly underbelly of the last few years with the Vince McMahon allegations, WWE moves forward in the only way it knows how: with record-setting numbers. Whether that's for live events, PLE's. merchandise, key signings and call ups like CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Bron Breakker among others, WWE is in one of its most fruitful eras ever.

Just this past weekend WWE held the landmark 40th edition of WrestleMania which set multiple records for the company, including a 78% increase in the gate from WrestleMania 39. Per WWE, there were 145,298 in attendance across both nights of this year's event. They also noted viewership was up 41% versus last year. In terms of social interaction, WrestleMania 40 became the most socially viewed WrestleMania of all-time, with over 660 million views consumed over the two days. WWE's YouTube channel saw its most-viewed day in channel history on WrestleMania 40 Sunday with more than 67 million views in 24 hours.