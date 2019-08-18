Every WWE Legend Announced for the SmackDown 20th Anniversary on FOX

SmackDown Live will officially make the jump from the USA Network to the FOX Network beginning on Oct. 6. The Blue Brand’s first FOX show will not only kick off a new era for the brand, but it will also celebrate two decades of history as SmackDown’s 20th Anniversary.

Much like with the Raw Reunion, the show will feature a number of appearances from wrestling legends and WWE Hall of Famers. While some of them have no connection to SmackDown, the legends will likely be welcomed back with open arms from the fans in attendance at the Staples Center.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the full list of legends that have been announced for the show in the list below.

Hulk Hogan

“The Hulkster” has appeared on WWE television a handful of times throughout the past year including a tribute appearance for deceased WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund, the opening moments of WrestleMania 35 and the Raw Reunion special.

Hogan spent some time on the Blue Brand during his final in-ring run with the company back in the early 2000s, including his feuds with The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar, his WWE Tag Team Championship run with Edge and his infamous “Mr. America” angle with Vince McMahon and one-legged wrestler Zach Gowen

Mick Foley

Foley has popped up on WWE television a few times since he was unceremoniously fired as the Raw general manager back in 2017. He served as the special guest referee for a Universal Championship Hell in a Cell match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, debuted the WWE 24/7 Championship in May and was attacked by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at the Raw Reunion.

Sting

The WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion returned to WWE television for the first time since his final match with the company (in 2015 against Seth Rollins) in February for Ric Flair’s 70th birthday party. Sting’s connection with the Blue Brand is almost non-existent, but fans will be happy to see “The Icon” back.

Ric Flair

Between the Raw Reunion and a backstage segment at SummerSlam, Ric Flair is never too far away from appearing on WWE television.

In his historic career, Flair only wrestled on SmackDown television 10 times. His last televised match took place in 2008 when he teamed up with Shawn Michaels for a handicap cage match against the members of La Familia.

Kurt Angle

The Olympic Gold Medalist was first draft to SmackDown in 2002 and famously became a member of the “SmackDown Six” alongside Eddie and Chavo Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, Edge and Chris Benoit. He went on to be one of SmackDown’s biggest star of the mid-2000s with multiple world championship runs and major WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar, Eddie Guerrero, Shawn Michaels and Mysterio/Randy Orton.

Goldberg

While he never wrestled on SmackDown, every Goldberg appearance on WWE television in 2019 has been memorable. After a now-infamous match with Undertaker at Super Show-Down, the Hall of Famer returned to action at SummerSlam and beat Dolph Ziggler in just two minutes.

Trish Stratus

The seven-time WWE Women’s Champion declared her match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam was the “final” match of her career. Stratus lost to Flair in a surprisingly long match via the Figure Eight submission.

Lita

Lita wrestled on the SmackDown roster nearly 30 times during her in-ring career, both as a member of Team Xtreme and as a singles wrestler. Her last bout took place in March 2002 when she teamed with Stratus to beat Jazz and Ivory.

Booker T

Booker T was first brought to SmackDown in 2004 as part of a trade involving the Dudley Boyz and Triple H. While he spent the first couple of years in the midcard and tag team division, his rose back up to main event status in 2006 when, as King Booker, he beat Rey Mysterio to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

The two-time Hall of Famer wrestled his final televised match on SmacDown in January 2012 when he challenged Cody Rhodes for the Intercontinental Championship.

Jerry Lawler

Jerry “The King” Lawler’s last run as a full-time WWE commentator took place on the Blue Brand from January 2015 to mid-2016, and since then he’s popped up on numerous kickoff shows and WWE Hall of Fame ceremonies.

Mark Henry

Mark Henry’s most successful run in the WWE arguably came in 2011 when he was drafted to SmackDown. He had been a member of the brand before, but the momentum behind his “Hall of Pain” gimmick elevated him to world champion status, as he beat Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions, then successfully defended the title against “The Viper” in a Hell in a Cell match.

Henry’s last SmackDown match took place in 2016 when he teamed with AJ Styles and Chris Jericho for a six-man tag match against The New Day.