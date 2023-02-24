SmackDown Preview: WrestleMania Opponents Confront Each Other, Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse, Mysterio vs. Kross

The road to WWE WrestleMania 39 stops through Indiana tonight. WWE SmackDown is set to emanate from the Ford Center and promises to further a number of top storylines ahead of their culminating bouts at the Showcase of the Immortals. Tonight's blue brand show is being headlined by a confrontation between SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, the first time these two women will stand face-to-face since Ripley announced that her Royal Rumble victory would be used to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title. Ripley is coming off a mixed tag loss at WWE Elimination Chamber while Flair's last televised bout was a successful title defense against Sonya Deville three weeks ago.

Elsewhere, Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse returns. Since coming back to WWE last fall, Wyatt has showcased a more personal side of himself, but has included plenty of references to his past gimmicks. This has included various life-sized versions of Firefly Funhouse puppets popping up during his entrances and Wyatt bringing back his famous cult leader rocking chair for a promo segment. Last week, Wyatt declared that he would be going after the winner of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar. With Lashley getting the DQ victory at WWE Elimination Chamber and Lesnar seemingly set for a feud with Omos, tonight's Wyatt segment could be used to kickstart a program with The All-Mighty.

Looking towards in-ring action, Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross will settle their long-running beef in a singles bout. Kross has been taunting Mysterio for weeks, bashing the legendary luchador for his current situation with son Dominik Mysterio. This clash with be a rematch from the January 27th edition of WWE SmackDown, which saw Mysterio score a victory over Kross.

There are no title matches tonight, but one champion will be competing. Intercontinental Champion Gunther will tag with his Imperium stablemates Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser to take on the trio of Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss.

There have not been any segments for The Bloodline announced yet, but expect to see something from Roman Reigns's villainous faction tonight on WWE SmackDown.

The full lineup for tonight's WWE SmackDown can be seen below...

Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley face-to-face



Firefly Fun House with Bray Wyatt



Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, & Ludwig Kaiser) vs. Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss

WWE SmackDown airs tonight at 8 PM ET on FOX.