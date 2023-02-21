Will WWE Unify the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships?

The Bloodline's dominance over WWE in recent years has led to the unification of the WWE & Universal Championships as well as the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Those decisions have only furthered the lack of a brand split between Raw and SmackDown, which has only been made more apparent as more matches get announced and teased for WrestleMania 39 coming up this April. But will the Raw and SmackDown Women's Champions be unified as well? Current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair hopes not.

"I don't recommend a unification program because I feel that would mean less opportunities for the women. It was cool for one of the girls to have both titles at one time, but it takes a lot of spots away," Flair recently told the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

The separate titles were introduced back in 2016 when the brand split between the two shows was re-introduced. Becky Lynch briefly held both titles by winning the main event of WrestleMania 35 back in 2019, only to drop the SmackDown title to Flair at the next pay-per-view. Flair will face Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, while Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair is set to face Asuka.

But while a unification match is not in the cards, Belair still wants a WrestleMania match with Flair at some point. She explained why in a recent interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character.

"I mean, everybody always asks me, what's your dream like Wrestlemania match? I say, Belair versus Flair. I think that's another main event Wrestlemania match. You know, Charlotte Flair is one of the first women that I looked up to when I got to NXT; I saw myself in her. Ric Flair is her father, but a lot of people tend to forget she had zero experience coming in as well," Belair said.

"She was also a collegiate athlete like me, and so when I got into NXT, and I saw her on RAW and SmackDown, and being champion, I'm like, she was in the position that I'm in right now. And so that's where I was like, that's where I want to be when I finally get to be on the same stage as her. It lets me know I've done something right. I've made it, and so now I'm here, and so now she's like the last Four Horsewoman that I haven't defeated, and she's the most decorated woman in women's wrestling," she added. "So I think it's really cool how she's the last one that I'm chasing. And I would love for that to be a WrestleMania match. I think it'd be like one of the biggest women's matches in history, and to be able to conquer her one day, and she's like, at that mountain top list. It lets me know that I'm there. I did it. Because the Four Horsewomen, they've done so much for this women's division. So to have my name in that conversation would be everything."