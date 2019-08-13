‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Gives Seth Rollins a Glowing Review in His WWE Raw Appearance

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin briefly appeared on Monday Night Raw this week to help promote his new USA Network show, Straight Up Steve Austin, as well as give his two cents on the SummerSlam main event.

Austin, who was calling into Toronto via Skype, gave heaps of praise to Seth Rollins for bringing down Brock Lesnar and becoming a two-time WWE Universal Champion.

“Here’s the thing, he asked himself, ‘Is it worth this, week after week, getting my ass handed to me?’ And he answered the question. He said ‘This is all that I am, this is all that I’ve got. This is all I am, this is all I got.’ That’s exactly what I believed my whole damn career,” Austin said. ‘So I’ve always wondered exactly what Seth Rollins really is, who Seth Rollins is when he says ‘Seth Freakin Rollins.’ Now I know who and what he is.

“The man is committed to being the best in the world,” he added. “And when you believe like that, you can do anything. That’s what impressed me.”

Austin’s last WWE appearance prior to Monday night was a month prior at the Raw Reunion special episode of Raw alongside the likes of Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. Shortly after that show he released an interview on The Steve Austin Show with Hogan, where he admitted to regretting never working with “The Hulkster.”

“I was in such a different headspace when that window of opportunity presented itself,” Austin said (h/t Fightful for transcription). “Sometimes I kick myself in the ass over it. I was so frazzled towards the end and was just in a bad space. It never happened. And it should have happened. I think if we could have just got in a room, you and I, and just talked. [When you came to WCW], I remember, I’m up-and-coming and here comes the biggest attraction in the history of the business to WCW and I’m thinking, ‘Great, here comes the top attraction and now I’m another notch down the ladder.’

“I always had this grudge against you because you were the guy,” he continued. “How am I going to overtake [you] when I can’t even get past midcard status? It was a competitive grudge. [When you came back to WWE], if we had ever got into a room, we probably could have done business together. That’s one of the biggest regrets off my career outside of not showing up against Brock [Lesnar]. I would have loved to work a program with you.”