Edge Explains Why Tag Team Wrestling Isn’t a Priority in WWE

WWE just unveiled their third set of Tag Team Championship belts this week but according to Edge, the company will never be known for tag team wrestling.

Even though Edge made his earliest bones as a tag team star, the WWE Hall of Famer believes that Vince McMahon & Co. will never see the division as a priority. During an episode of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Edge explained his rationale.

“To be honest I don’t know how much Vince will ever focus on tag team wrestling because I don’t think he sees much in it. There can be, we’ve proven there can be. The Rock n Roll Express has proven there can be and the Hardys and the Dudleys and the Road Warriors and there’s a lot of instances that have proven that tag team wrestling and I know Steve Austin would be the first one to throw his hat in this ring. Tag team wrestling can be the best match on the show bar-none,” he said.

WWE is certainly capable of great tag team moments, but history says that the company will always rely on solo stars. To Edge anytime a tag team gets hot, or an amazing match manifests, it happens randomly not via the execution of company plan.

“Especially when it’s done by two guys like that and they have the right opponents it can be a magical, magical within this industry. You can tell a different type of story with more than just two people and I don’t think Vince has ever seen it that way. I think any time tag team wrestling has made any headway on the show it’s happened almost by accident or without anybody realizing that it’s happening,” he said.

While tag team wrestling has been a hot ticket in many promotions, even in NXT, it will always be an appetizer in WWE. This makes WWE’s decision to add Women’s Tag Team Championships all the more interesting. Because if WWE isn’t excited about the men’s Raw and SmackDown Championships, then why introduce another pair of belts? The novelty of a women’s division will garner attention, no doubt, but will it be sustainable?

It this point, it’ be silly to doubt the firepower of women’s wrestling. Fr the last few months, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair have essential carried WWE. While they’ll likely be busy pursuing singles stardom, there is an undeniable excitement about women’s wrestling that hasn’t was bee around. So if anyone is going to rejuvenate WWE’s tag team scene it may have to be the women’s locker room.

