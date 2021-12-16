AEW has just three episodes left of AEW Dynamite before the show makes the jump to TBS in 2022. That starts with tonight’s Winter is Coming special, and AEW president Tony Khan has already been teasing more surprise appearances are on the way before the year ends. He told DAZN earlier this week, “I’m more than aware that there’s a number of free agents out there, wrestlers I admire too, but I’ve got to say that you just have to keep watching over these next few weeks and not just ‘Winter is Coming. There’s the ‘Holiday Bash’ special from Greensboro, North Carolina, that includes the Christmas Day ‘Rampage.’ We have the last ever episode on TNT followed by the debut episode on TBS.

“There’s ‘Battle of the Belts’ coming in January. I want AEW to run shows that you just can’t miss, and I think these next few weeks are going to be really exciting for fans of wrestling,” he added.

It appears two free agents want Khan’s attention. A few weeks after it was reported that Jay and Mark Briscoe were backstage at an episode of Dynamite, the pair were confronted by FTR after winning the ROH World Tag Team Championships for the 12th time at Final Battle this past weekend. The two then uploaded a video demanding Khan send his private jet to their farm and fly them to confront Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

https://twitter.com/jaybriscoe84/status/1470877947628335110?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A match between the two teams could be a perfect fit for AEW’s Battle of the Belts, the company’s first quarterly TNT special scheduled for January 8. The Briscoes currently hold both the ROH and GCW tag titles, while FTR still have the AAA World Tag Team Championships after successfully retaining them against The Lucha Brothers.

The Briscoes, while heavily decorated as both singles wrestlers and a team, spent the overwhelming majority of their careers in Ring of Honor. However, now that the company is on hiatus, all of ROH’s wrestlers are effectively free agents. Former Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Lethal has already signed with AEW, while other stars like Prince Nana and Josh Woods (the current ROH Pure Champion) recently appeared on AEW Dark.

Do you think the Briscoes will arrive at some point tonight? Let us know down in the comments and check out the card for Winter is Coming: