The Rock Unlocks "Big Dwayne Energy" in Hilarious New ZOA Commercial

"Big Dwayne Energy" is oozing out of the new ZOA commercial featuring The Rock. Dwayne Johnson has made himself a fixture on WWE programming recently. It all started with the announcement that The Rock was appointed to WWE and UFC's Board of Directors. Then the WrestleMania 40 main event was presumably set to be Rock vs. Roman Reigns in a matchup fans have been waiting for. However, Cody Rhodes through a monkeywrench into those plans by using his Royal Rumble victory to challenge Reigns in a WrestleMania rematch. Following on the heels of The Rock being firmly back in WWE, we now have a ZOA energy drink commercial demonstrating Rock's acting chops.

"ZOA is the only energy drink packing BD(wayne)E," The Rock wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Every sip is stacked with: GREAT TASTE, ELECTROLYTES, B & C VITAMINS, ZERO SUGAR, BIG DWAYNE ENERGY. EVERYONE has #BIGDwayneEnergy #ZOAEnergy #BigDwayneEnergy #BigDEnergy" The commercial shows everyday people using ZOA energy drink to be transformed into The Rock to complete a task. Rock plays everyone from an advanced aerial acrobatics participant to a working mother, and ends with a return of Fanny Pack Rock. The commercial is very hilarious, and should entice some viewers to actually give ZOA Energy a try.

What is Dwayne Johnson's ZOA Energy?

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi, and John Shulman are the founders of ZOA Energy, and it's the catalyst for Big Dwayne Energy: confidence without cockiness, radiating positivity that draws people to you and having the energy to take on any task.

"When someone with a great, radiating energy enters the room, people feel it," said Dwayne Johnson, Chief Energy Officer. "ZOA Energy helps you be that best version of yourself and positively influence those around you – confidently owning your authentic self, having fun and doing your best to live life to the fullest. Before you know it, everyone is hooked on ZOA."

"This campaign aims to showcase the distinctive features of our ZOA Energy products in a disruptive and humorous way. We believe everyone can enjoy the benefits of ZOA and embrace the confidence that comes with it," said Melanie Hellenga, Chief Marketing Officer. "Viewers can anticipate exciting brand placements aligned with crowd favorites like The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, The Voice Season 25 Premier, Deal or No Deal Island, and even the 2024 NFL Draft first round picks."

"At ZOA Energy, we are illustrating that everyone has access to 'Big Dwayne Energy' – this intangible concept of fearlessly owning who you are and unapologetically sharing your one-of-a-kind self with the world. By embracing this mindset and fueling the body with ZOA, people not only feel energized but confident, bold, and determined to reach their full potential," said Dany Garcia, Chief Visionary Officer.