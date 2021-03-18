Young Rock Pokes Fun at Dwayne Johnson’s Iconic '90s Look, Reveals What’s Inside the Fanny Pack

✖

Dwayne Johnson is known for an array of things ranging from his wrestling career to his many blockbuster movies, but there is one throwback photo that the star is forced to relive time and time again. There are few looks as iconic as Johnson rocking a turtle neck, chain, and fanny pack back in the '90s. In fact, there was even an epic augmented reality (AR) balloon of The Rock's outfit during the last Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The balloon was created to promote Young Rock, the new sitcom that shows Johnson's life in 1982, 1987, and 1990 as well as featuring a fictional future in which he runs for president. During last night's episode, Uli Latukefu, who plays Johnson from age 18-20, got to don the iconic ensemble. The scene even included a great joke about what was inside the fanny pack.

"Everything was edible in my college fanny pack 😜🙌🏾," The Rock shared on Instagram before the episode aired. The clip features Latukefu (who does an amazing job of channeling Johnson) telling his friend that the fanny pack is filled with "Pop-Tarts and condoms." You can watch the clip in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

"Working very closely with our series creator, Nahnatchka Khan," Johnson previously shared on Instagram. "She’s a brilliant (and very funny) creative partner who I trust with my wild life story growing up. We examine every word from every character because these are all real people, real family who are still in my life and those who have passed away. Gotta be authentic and get it right. The good, the bad, the heartbreaking, the heartwarming and the f*cking hilarious. Can't wait for you guys to watch this show."

You can read a description for Young Rock below:

"Young Rock focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way. Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui star. Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras serve as executive producers. 'Young Rock' is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions."

Young Rock airs Tuesday nights on NBC.