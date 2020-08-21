The Rock And Dany Garcia Announce XFL Deal Is Officially Closed

✖

The XFL is officially reborn thanks to The Rock, Dany Garcia, and Gerry Cardinale, who now own the XFL after it had to file for bankruptcy. The league was actually off to a positive start, but then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and it was too much for the league to recover from so soon, especially since it was already a long term investment regarding profit. That's when Rock, Garcia, and Cardinale stepped in and purchased the league, and earlier today on social media they celebrated the final closing of the deal, making their ownership of the XFL official. They even got a fancy key to cement it, and you can read what they had to say below.

First up is Dany, who celebrated not only her new ownership but also being the first woman to ever own an American major sports league.

"The deal is officially closed! Excited & humbled to be the first woman to ever own an American major sports league. A big thank you to

@TheRock & #GerryCardinale & our incredible teams for all their work the past few months. More #bigmoves to come! #xflowner #ForTheLoveOfFootball"

The deal is officially closed!

Next up was Rock, who showed off the keys to the XFL and promised to work hard to build this brand into what it was always intended to be.

"The deal is official closed and “the keys” to the XFL have been handed over. I humbly accept and promise to put my callouses to hard work building our new brand. Congrats to my partners @DanyGarciaCo & #GerryCardinale and our sharp, hungry team.

#XFLOwner #ForTheLoveOfFootball"

In an earlier press release, The Rock expressed his passion for the game and what he hopes to achieve with the XFL.

"The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that's rooted deeply in two things - my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans," said Johnson. "With pride and gratitude for all that I've built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football."

