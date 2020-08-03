Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Breaks Silence On Buying The XFL

✖

Former WWE superstar, global movie star, and business entrepeneur Dwayne Johnson purchased the XFL on Monday, a football league created by WWE chairman Vince McMahon. Johnson bought the football league with his Seven Bucks business partner Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale's Redbird Capital for a price of $15 million, preventing the league from suffering in bankruptcy and aiming to grow the XFL brand moving forward. Now, Johnson has taken to social media to comment on the purchase with a slight tease of his plans for the XFL.

"With my trail blazing partner [Dany Garcia] & Rd Bird Capital, we have acquired the XFL," Johnson said in a tweeet. "With gratitude & passion I've built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our [XFL] brand. Excited to create something special for the fans!"

Johnson commented on the matter further in the initial press release which announced the purchase on Monday.

"The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that's rooted deeply in two things - my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans," said Johnson. "With pride and gratitude for all that I've built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football."

Johnson previously played football at the University of Miami. When his goals of pursuing a career in the NFL came up short, he became one of the most successful WWE Superstars in history and is likely now going to give athletes whose careers follow his own in terms of football a second chance with the game.

