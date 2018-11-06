Chris Jericho on Why Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Could Win 2020 Presidential Election

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may have the most recognizable face on the planet. And to Chris Jericho, that could be enough for Rocky to become President in 2020.

In an interview with Business Insider, Jericho was asked about The Rock’s prospects of becoming America’s next Commander in Chief, and Y2J thinks his WWE peer has the necessary elements to win an election.

“Everything the guy does turn to gold, ’cause he’s got the work ethic to make it happen,” said Jericho. “Why wouldn’t he want to try politics? I think The Rock, if you look at how he’s built his career, much like [Arnold] Schwarzenegger when he became the Governor of California. When you work to a certain level, how much bigger can you get? How much more can you do?”

Jericho believes that Donald Trump set a new precedent in terms of who can actually become President of the United States. Using his status as a celebrity and experience in show business, Trump was able to garner support during televised events—something The Rock has plenty of experience doing.

“We’ve entered an era now having [Donald] Trump in the office, whether you agree or don’t agree, he got in because of his celebrity. That’s exactly why. He knew how to play a camera. He knew how to deliver lines. He knew how to be charismatic enough to get people on his side, and that’s what politics is. You know, even [Barack] Obama. As long as you have some money behind you and can deliver lines charismatically, I think Rocky has a chance to really get in there and take over if he wants to do it,” he said.

But to Jericho, fame does note equal presidential merit and Trump’s election could have opened the door for a weird period of history.

“We’ve seen that a celebrity can basically come in and make it just on their name and charisma alone, which is kinda scary to me,” said Jericho. “The Rock is great. He’s one of my favorite rivals. One of the best guys I’ve been in the ring with for chemistry. When he was in the business and the top guy on the microphone, I don’t think too many people could touch him, but I could. I’ll be the Vice President! I am gonna be the first undisputed “Prime President” of North America. I’m gonna be the Prime Minister of Canada and the President of America at the same time. And it’s called the “Prime President.” Prime President Jericho. That sounds good.”

In 2017, The Rock’s name was heavily implicated as a potential candidate in 2020. The thing really amped up after Rocky told Rolling Stone and The Ellen Show that he was seriously considering a presidential campaign. However, in 2018, Rock threw water on his political narratives—at least for 2020.

“Unfortunately I don’t see it happening in 2020,” he said. “It’s a position that requires years of hard work and experience to learn the skills. There’s a lot of ground to cover, and due to my schedule, it’s not possible in 2020,” The Rock told Vanity Fair.