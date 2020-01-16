DIY Will Reunite at WWE Worlds Collide Against Mustache Mountain

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will combine once again as DIY to face Mustache Mountain at WWE World’s Collide in a little over one week.

The match (and challenge) came about in surprising fashion during Wednesday night’s WWE NXT. Ciampa came out in the first hour of the show for a promo and was attacked from behind by Undisputed Era. Who came to the save? None other than Gargano.

The two had a tense face off following the save, with seemingly a level of respect between the two of them. Of course, the two originally won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic while one of the most popular teams in NXT, then went on to have arguably the best feud in the history of the brand over the course of 2018.

Following Ciampa’s return from injury, a reunion has seemed like a possibility. Howver, tht was derailed following Gargano’s injury back in October. He hasn’t wrestled since.

Surprisingly, the in-ring reunion finally came about this week after a challenge was issued via a tweet. After the save by Gargano, Trent Seven took to Twitter to send out the challenge.

See @JohnnyGargano and @NXTCiampa are mates again @Tyler_Bate… Wouldn’t it be wonderful if they could stay mates long enough to fight us? Moustache Mountain vs #DIY? What do you say @RealKingRegal? Possibly #WorldsCollide? — Trent Seven (@trentseven) January 16, 2020

It didn’t take long for WWE to confirm the match.