WWE Reuniting Another Tag Team After WrestleMania 39?

WWE WrestleMania season tends to take long-term relationships to the extreme. Heading into SoFi Stadium, fan-favorite pairings like Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as well as Trish Stratus and Lita have joined forces once more, while duos like Rey and Dominik Mysterio along with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre put their bad blood at the forefront as they stand opposite each other at WWE WrestleMania 39. That said, the reunions might not just be for the Showcase of the Immortals, as recent rumblings indicate that another popular unit could reform in the weeks following sports-entertainment's signature show.

Speaking a recent interview, Johnny Gargano admitted that there has "always [been] that idea" of what a main roster run for himself and Tommaso Ciampa would look like.

"I think as long as me and Tommaso Ciampa are in the same company, or even in wrestling, in general, we will always be linked together. There was always that idea of what would happen if DIY was on Raw and SmackDown," Gargano said. "I think we haven't scratched the surface of that yet. People would love to see it, it sounds that way."

Following these quotes, WRKD Wrestling reported that "there's talks" of making this reunion a reality after WWE WrestleMania 39. There is no timetable on whey a #DIY reunion could go down, as Ciampa is "currently rehabbing" from a hip injury that has had him on the shelf since September.

Bringing Gargano and Ciampa back together could prove to be a two birds, one stone situation for both men's main roster directions. Gargano returned to WWE last fall to much fanfare, engaging in a TV feud with Austin Theory before getting tangled in Dexter Lumis's storyline. Since then, Gargano has impressed in showcase spots such as the WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber match, but has lacked a weekly main roster path. As of this writing, Gargano is back in NXT for a one-off program with Grayson Waller. Ciampa was beginning to find his footing before his injury, getting a spotlight in his partnership with The Miz and turning heads in a Monday Night Raw contest with then-WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

Gargano and Ciampa could prove to be a unique foil for whichever team leaves WWE WrestleMania 39 as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The Usos have essentially beat all challengers, meaning Gargano and Ciampa would be a fresh match-up for Jimmy and Jey, while fellow frenemies Owens and Zayn would likely gel well with this pair of former NXT Champions.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on #DIY's main roster future.