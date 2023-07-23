CM Punk Says He is Real AEW World Champion, Teaming Up with Darby Allin on Collision

The opening to tonight's AEW Collision was quite the party, involving Ricky Starks, CM Punk, Christian, Luchasaurus, and Darby Allin. Starks came out to celebrate his Owen Hart Cup win, but Tony Schiavone brought up how he won the match. Starks addressed it and that brought out Punk, and after a war of words that had Punk declaring he is the true AEW World Champion, Christian and Luchasaurus came out and shared some words of their own. Then Allin took the microphone from Christian and proposed a match between all the parties involved, and tonight's main event will be Punk and Allin taking on Starks and either Christian or Luchasaurus.

After Starks was asked about how he won the match against Punk, the crowd chanted 'You deserve it'. "I've never agreed more with a city in my life until tonight, but before I address what you're saying to me Schiavone, everyone's probably wondering what's in the bag Ricky. Nothing's in the bag I just wanted to show off my Louis after winning the Owen Hart Tournament," Starks said.

"Now, I know everyone' talking about the controversy. Here's a question. What does it matter? 20 years from now they are going to ask me how many, not how I did it, and if they stood in my shoes, which are Prada by the way, they would've done the exact same thing," Starks said. Schiavone then asked about Starks' disrespect to Jushin Liger, to which he responded, "No disrespect to Liger, he's a legend, I'm absolute Ricky Starks.

Then Starks talked about comparisons to the four pillars, but he wasn't having it. "I don't want to be no damn pillar. I stand on my own, I'm absolute Ricky Starks. You tell me how many Owens those pillars have won. That's right, none," Starks said. Then Punk came out and got in the ring, but he surprised Starks with his response.

"I'm not out here to rain on your parade. This is your celebration. Everyone probably figured I would come out screaming mad. I'm not mad at you. I'm a little bit mad at myself, and I look at you right now, and I'm pretty proud of you Ricky," Punk said. "I cannot stand here an honest man and say that I've never cheated at anything in my life, and I can't stand here in New Jersey and pretend they haven't cheated at anything in their life. It's okay. Listen, maybe if the New Jersey Devils had the wherewithal that Ricky Startks did they would have made it out of the first round."

Punk then said, "But seriously, I'm not mad at you. I can live with the L, but can you live with the win? With the way you did it? That you can't beat CM Punk without cheating?" Punk walked out of the ring and Starks said "Whoa whoa whoa, Punk, hey man. You know, my bag is as empty as the one you've been carrying around dawg."

Punk walked back to the ring and stood face-to-face with Starks. You want a shot at what's in the bag Ricky? Or are you like Little Max and didn't want me to have it? I am the real world Champion," Punk said.

Then Christian and Luchasaursa came out, and Christian quickly took a shot at Punk. "Now before I go Punk I have a question for you. What kind of man carries around a Championship that he didn't win? I think I know the answer it's fine. You two continue to do whatever it is you're doing, but quick reminder, we are the faces of TNT now and forever," Christian said.

Darby Allin then grabbed Christian's microphone and headed to the ring. "Ricky, you know I hate the term pillars, I hate it. Not four guys can be the pillars of this company. Anyone who rides and dies for the company is a pillar in my eyes, like my good friend CM Punk," Allin said.

"And you two, who's the Champion? Is it you, or is it you? It doesn't matter, because at All In, I'm going to become the new face of TNT. Because Luchasaurus all I see when I look at you is a guy who took too many psychedelics and thinks he is a dinosaur," Allin said. "I didn't come to Collision to talk. Why don't we have a little tag match? Me and CM Punk vs Ricky and... Christian you don't even wrestle anymore, give me the TNT Champion. Oh, you're the TNT Champion, so why don't be in the tag match tonight?"

The match was booked for the main event of tonight's Collision and should make for a thrilling match-up.

